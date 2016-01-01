See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Dr. Rufus Reuben, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rufus Reuben, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Reuben works at REUBEN RUFUS MD in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rufus A. Reuben M.d. Internal Medicine Geriatrics Inc.
    275 Graham Rd Ste 4, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 926-9409

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Gait Abnormality
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Rufus Reuben, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861484883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reuben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reuben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reuben works at REUBEN RUFUS MD in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. View the full address on Dr. Reuben’s profile.

    Dr. Reuben has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reuben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuben. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuben.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

