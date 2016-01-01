See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Rufus Green Jr, MD

Urology
1.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rufus Green Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Green Jr works at Dallas Medical Physician Group in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Medical Physician Group
    9 Medical Pkwy Ste 306, Dallas, TX 75234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 888-4063

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Rufus Green Jr, MD

    • Urology
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1972550275
    Education & Certifications

    • David Grant Usaf Med Center
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Green Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green Jr works at Dallas Medical Physician Group in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Green Jr’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Green Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

