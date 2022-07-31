See All Oncologists in Clifton Park, NY
Dr. Rufus Collea, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rufus Collea, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Collea works at New York Oncology Hematology in Clifton Park, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clifton Park Cancer Center
    3 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 831-4434
    Nyoh - Amc
    43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Dr. Collea was my doctor ten years ago. He was always punctual and friendly at my appointments. I recommend him to others. I never felt rushed.
    Bonnie Kennedy — Jul 31, 2022
    About Dr. Rufus Collea, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205822012
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve Univ
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rufus Collea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Collea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

