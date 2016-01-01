Dr. Rufina Mae Miel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mae Miel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rufina Mae Miel, MD
Dr. Rufina Mae Miel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ.
Arizona Oncology Associates, PC3188 N Windsong Dr Ste A, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 775-9430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Platte Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- English, Armenian and Tagalog
Dr. Mae Miel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mae Miel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mae Miel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mae Miel has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Colorectal Cancer and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mae Miel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mae Miel speaks Armenian and Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mae Miel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mae Miel.
