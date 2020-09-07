Dr. Rufaat Mando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rufaat Mando, MD
Overview
Dr. Rufaat Mando, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waldorf, MD.
Locations
GI Associates Of Maryland3510 Old Washington Rd Ste 201, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 645-8035
Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center11711 Livingston Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Directions (301) 292-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I won't see another doctor. He is thorough and very smart and I always get the feeling he knows exactly what he is doing. Highly recommend Dr. Mando to anyone (and I have to my family).
About Dr. Rufaat Mando, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mando. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.