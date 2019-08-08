Overview

Dr. Ruel Garcia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Jose in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.