Dr. Ruel Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruel Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruel Garcia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Jose200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 170, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1462Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 6:00pmSunday8:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Excellent MD
About Dr. Ruel Garcia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1790789022
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Duodenal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.