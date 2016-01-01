Overview

Dr. Rudy Segna, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Segna works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.