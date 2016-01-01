See All Oncologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Rudy Segna, MD

Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rudy Segna, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Segna works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens
    11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
Cancer Screening

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rudy Segna, MD

    Oncology
    38 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1740226554
    Education & Certifications

    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Us Naval Mc
    Us Naval Mc
    NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudy Segna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segna works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Segna’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Segna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

