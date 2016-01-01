Dr. Rudy Segna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudy Segna, MD
Dr. Rudy Segna, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Segna works at
Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
About Dr. Rudy Segna, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1740226554
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Us Naval Mc
- Us Naval Mc
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Segna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Segna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Segna works at
Dr. Segna speaks Italian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Segna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.