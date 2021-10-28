Dr. Santoso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudy Santoso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rudy Santoso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC.
Dr. Santoso works at
Locations
Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare327 1st Ave Nw, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 324-4143
Strategic Interventions Inc301 E Meeting St, Morganton, NC 28655 Directions (828) 624-1900
- 3 20 4th St SW, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 695-2201
Rudy A Santoso MD1019 LENOIR RHYNE BLVD SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 324-4143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Santos he has been my Doctor for many years.I can honestly say I'm doing better with my mental health then ever have in the past he found the right medication to help me live not keep me to a point I didn't know if I was living.i m thankful for Dr. Santoso
About Dr. Rudy Santoso, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1023128287
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santoso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santoso works at
Dr. Santoso has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoso.
