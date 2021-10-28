See All Psychiatrists in Hickory, NC
Dr. Rudy Santoso, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (3)
Dr. Rudy Santoso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. 

Dr. Santoso works at Catawba Valley Behavrl Hlth Cr in Hickory, NC with other offices in Morganton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare
    327 1st Ave Nw, Hickory, NC 28601 (828) 324-4143
    Strategic Interventions Inc
    301 E Meeting St, Morganton, NC 28655 (828) 624-1900
    20 4th St SW, Hickory, NC 28602 (828) 695-2201
    Rudy A Santoso MD
    1019 LENOIR RHYNE BLVD SE, Hickory, NC 28602 (828) 324-4143

Bipolar Disorder
Schizophrenia
ADHD and-or ADD
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 28, 2021
    I love Dr. Santos he has been my Doctor for many years.I can honestly say I'm doing better with my mental health then ever have in the past he found the right medication to help me live not keep me to a point I didn't know if I was living.i m thankful for Dr. Santoso
    Tammy bright — Oct 28, 2021
    About Dr. Rudy Santoso, MD

    Psychiatry
    English
    1023128287
    Dr. Santoso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Santoso has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and ADHD and-or ADD, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

