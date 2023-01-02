See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Huntington, WV
Dr. Rudy Malayil, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rudy Malayil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Cen

Dr. Malayil works at St. Marys Pain Relief Specialists in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Marys Pain Relief Specialists
    2860 3rd Ave Ste 210, Huntington, WV 25702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 526-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Roxanne Mayhorn — Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Rudy Malayil, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114151347
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Cen
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Weill Cornell/NY-Presby Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudy Malayil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malayil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malayil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malayil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malayil works at St. Marys Pain Relief Specialists in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Dr. Malayil’s profile.

    Dr. Malayil has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malayil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Malayil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malayil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malayil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malayil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

