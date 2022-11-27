See All Hand Surgeons in Golden, CO
Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (143)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Kovachevich works at Denver West in Golden, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Englewood, CO and Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden
    1707 Cole Blvd Ste 150, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-7078
  2. 2
    Parker
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 230, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-7078
  3. 3
    Englewood
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 500, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-7078
  4. 4
    Colorado Hand Therapy LLC
    1300 S Potomac St Ste 116, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Clavicle Fracture
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Clavicle Fracture

Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801915350
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center: Hand, Wrist, Elbow, Shoulder, and Microsurgery
    • Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine: Orthopaedic Surgery
    • Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Augustana College
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovachevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovachevich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovachevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovachevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovachevich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovachevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovachevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

