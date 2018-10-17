Dr. Rudrick Ledesma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledesma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudrick Ledesma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rudrick Ledesma, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from CEBU Doctor's University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Ledesma works at
Locations
The Centers for Kidney Care- Tyler1133 Medical Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5486Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Northeast Texas Primary Care PA635 Stone Ave, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Southeast Tyler Dialysis3826 Troup Hwy Ste L, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ledesma is very nice. He cares for his patients and it shows. I would recommend him to anyone who needs a Nephrologist.
About Dr. Rudrick Ledesma, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- CEBU Doctor's University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledesma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ledesma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledesma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledesma works at
Dr. Ledesma has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledesma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledesma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledesma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledesma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledesma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.