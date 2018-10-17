Overview

Dr. Rudrick Ledesma, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from CEBU Doctor's University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Ledesma works at The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates) in Tyler, TX with other offices in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.