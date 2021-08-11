Dr. Rudolph Tovar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tovar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudolph Tovar, MD
Dr. Rudolph Tovar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Locations
North TX Ob Gyn - Lewisville328 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-7557
North TX Ob Gyn - Flower Mound3424 Long Prairie Rd Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 436-7557
- 3 475 Elm St Ste 104, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 420-1888
Questcare Partners12221 Merit Dr Ste 460, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 519-1530
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Love Dr. Tovar! He's delivered all three of my kids.
- University of Tennessee
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- U Tenn
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Tovar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tovar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tovar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tovar works at
Dr. Tovar has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tovar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tovar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tovar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tovar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tovar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.