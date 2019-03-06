See All Spine Surgeons in West Harrison, NY
Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital, Stamford Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Taddonio works at Brain And Spine Surgeons Of New York in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT and White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Brain And Spine Surgeons Of New York
    4 Westchester Park Dr Fl 4, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 288-0045
  2. 2
    P & G Beaty Stamford
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-8484
  3. 3
    Children's Specialty Center at The Tully Center
    32 Strawberry Hill Ave, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 327-9844
  4. 4
    Scoliosis and Spinal Surgery
    244 Westchester Ave Ste 316, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 288-0045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Phelps Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital
  • Westchester Medical Center
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Bone Scan
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Bone Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Dimension Health
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Locals (any local)
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taddonio?

    Mar 06, 2019
    Wonderful I had surgery 24 years ago and am still pain free. Best decision to have surgery. Dr. Taddonio is the best!! Mary Anne Gallant
    Mary Anne Gallant in Chula Vista, CA — Mar 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taddonio to family and friends

    Dr. Taddonio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taddonio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD.

    About Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346287620
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Metro Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Med College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taddonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taddonio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taddonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Taddonio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taddonio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taddonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taddonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.