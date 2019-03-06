Overview

Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital, Stamford Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Taddonio works at Brain And Spine Surgeons Of New York in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT and White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.