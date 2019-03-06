Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taddonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital, Stamford Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Brain And Spine Surgeons Of New York4 Westchester Park Dr Fl 4, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 288-0045
P & G Beaty Stamford1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-8484
Children's Specialty Center at The Tully Center32 Strawberry Hill Ave, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 327-9844
Scoliosis and Spinal Surgery244 Westchester Ave Ste 316, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 288-0045
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Dimension Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Locals (any local)
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taddonio?
Wonderful I had surgery 24 years ago and am still pain free. Best decision to have surgery. Dr. Taddonio is the best!! Mary Anne Gallant
About Dr. Rudolph Taddonio, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1346287620
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
- Metro Hospital
- New York Med College
- New York Medical College
- Colgate University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taddonio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taddonio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taddonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taddonio speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Taddonio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taddonio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taddonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taddonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.