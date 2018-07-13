Overview

Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Schrot works at OSF ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTER in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Neuroplasty and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.