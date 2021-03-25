Overview

Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Runnels Jr works at Runnels Center of Plastic Surgery in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.