Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Runnels Jr works at
Locations
Runnels Center of Plastic Surgery1055 RIVER OAKS DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-9778
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1639221179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
