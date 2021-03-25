See All Plastic Surgeons in Flowood, MS
Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health Woman's Hospital.

Dr. Runnels Jr works at Runnels Center of Plastic Surgery in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. J Randall Jordan, MD
Dr. J Randall Jordan, MD
10 (98)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Runnels Center of Plastic Surgery
    1055 RIVER OAKS DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 939-9778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Runnels Jr?

    Mar 25, 2021
    Excellent experience!
    — Mar 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Runnels Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Runnels Jr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Runnels Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639221179
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runnels Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Runnels Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Runnels Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Runnels Jr works at Runnels Center of Plastic Surgery in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Runnels Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Runnels Jr has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runnels Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Runnels Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runnels Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runnels Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runnels Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rudolph Runnels Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.