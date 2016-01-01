Dr. Navari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudolph Navari, MD
Dr. Rudolph Navari, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr.832 Princeton Ave Sw, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 206-8454Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UAB Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Navari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Navari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.