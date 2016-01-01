See All Oncologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Rudolph Navari, MD

Medical Oncology
2.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rudolph Navari, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.

Dr. Navari works at Simon Williamson Clinic NEU in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr.
    832 Princeton Ave Sw, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 206-8454
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rudolph Navari, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891778023
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Navari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Navari works at Simon Williamson Clinic NEU in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Navari’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Navari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

