Dr. Rudolph Marin, MD
Overview
Dr. Rudolph Marin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Marin works at
Locations
Midtown Family Medicine548 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019 Directions (713) 933-0501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marin is best family doctor I ever met. I have been his patient for many years. And he is always very supportive, understanding, explains the condition well and offers different treatment options. Dr. Marin is very knowledgeable and truly cares about all his patients. He always calls to explain and discuss test results, and gives very helpful advice. Nurse Sam is also very professional, friendly and helpful. And the practice has a lab on site - very convenient.
About Dr. Rudolph Marin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Meml Hosp
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Dr. Marin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marin speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Marin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marin.
