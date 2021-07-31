Overview

Dr. Rudolph Marin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.



Dr. Marin works at Midtown Family Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.