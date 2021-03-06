Dr. Gamboa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudolph Gamboa, MD
Dr. Rudolph Gamboa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc525 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 585-4000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Most definitely, after 5 years being told I was fine and just giving me pain killers. Going to different doctor for help I had to quit my job, I could shower any more I could do jus simple daily tasks my body movements was so limited I became extremely depress. I never got the help I needed till know that Dr Gamboa, really listen to my fiscal concern's. On my first appointment I had pain minimize I went home with so much hope to be able to work again. I was in choke and filled with joy I was able to shower and was my hair again. My hair was down to my waist all my life and for the first time I had to cut it short because I could not was it God bless Dr, that are truly committed patience for there patience. I'm look forward for my recovery!! With so much hope.
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902847932
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Family Practice
Dr. Gamboa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamboa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamboa speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamboa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamboa.
