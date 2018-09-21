See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Rudolph Eberwein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Eberwein works at A New You Weight Loss and Rejuvenation Center in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A New You Weight Loss and Rejuvenation Center
    8585 Sunset Dr Ste 103, Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 670-2131
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical Health Institute
    13499 Biscayne Blvd Ste 106, North Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 228-8282
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Anemia
Cellulitis
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 21, 2018
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Eberwein. He is the absolute best doctor I know. He is also a great person that really cares about his patients.
    Sep 21, 2018
    About Dr. Rudolph Eberwein, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Creole, French, French Creole and Spanish
    • 1821182791
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
