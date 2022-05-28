Dr. Rudolph Bedford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudolph Bedford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rudolph Bedford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Bedford works at
Locations
Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group Inc.1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-4477
Endoscopy Center of Southern California2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bedford’s kindness was much appreciated, for a procedure most people don’t want to do. He explained everything thoroughly and completely.
About Dr. Rudolph Bedford, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902885684
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedford works at
Dr. Bedford has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Malnutrition and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bedford speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.