Dr. Rudolph Acosta Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Rudolph Acosta Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Acosta Jr works at
Locations
Tampa General Provider Network Inc12408 N 56th St Ste 1, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 980-3104
Outpatient Surgery Center At Tgh Brandon Healthple10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 660-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Acosta was an absolute professional. His bedside manner was incredible. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Rudolph Acosta Jr, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285645564
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acosta Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acosta Jr has seen patients for Bladder Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.