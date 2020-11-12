Overview

Dr. Rudolf Laveran-Stiebar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Laveran-Stiebar works at Bryn Mawr Family Practice in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.