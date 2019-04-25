Dr. Kuszmider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudolf Kuszmider, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rudolf Kuszmider, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent doctor with good listening skills. He is there to manage your meds if you want counseling go see a therapist.
About Dr. Rudolf Kuszmider, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kuszmider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuszmider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
