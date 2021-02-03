Dr. Khusid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudolf Khusid, MD
Dr. Rudolf Khusid, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kishinev St Med Inst and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
THE INSTITUTE FOR RESPIRATORY AND SLEEP, Morrisville, PA2630 Holme Ave Ste 104, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 332-9095
The Institute for Respiratory and Sleep Medicine1000 Floral Vale Blvd Ste 125, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 785-9500Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He explains everything and shows concern for the patient
About Dr. Rudolf Khusid, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn/Hahnemann U
- Med Coll Penn
- Kishinev St Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khusid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khusid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khusid has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khusid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khusid speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khusid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khusid.
