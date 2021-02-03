See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rudolf Khusid, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rudolf Khusid, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kishinev St Med Inst and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Khusid works at THE INSTITUTE FOR RESPIRATORY AND SLEEP, Morrisville, PA in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    THE INSTITUTE FOR RESPIRATORY AND SLEEP, Morrisville, PA
    2630 Holme Ave Ste 104, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 332-9095
  2. 2
    The Institute for Respiratory and Sleep Medicine
    1000 Floral Vale Blvd Ste 125, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 785-9500
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • Nazareth Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Cough

Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rudolf Khusid, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1396792313
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Coll Penn/Hahnemann U
    • Med Coll Penn
    • Kishinev St Med Inst
