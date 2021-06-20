See All Podiatrists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Rudolf Cisco, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rudolf Cisco, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rudolf Cisco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Cisco works at Pain Center of Illinois in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Sever's Disease and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Coleman, DPM
Dr. Robert Coleman, DPM
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Rona Green, DPM
Dr. Rona Green, DPM
8 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Morris, MD
Dr. Jason Morris, MD
8 (22)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Gainesville
    466 Green Street Pl, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 370-3585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Village Podiatry Centers- Gainesville
    1224 Sherwood Park Dr NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (762) 444-6035

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Sever's Disease
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Sever's Disease
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cisco?

    Jun 20, 2021
    Love Dr. Cisco and his staff! Never a long wait and he is great at explaining everything and very personable. Had corrective hammer toe surgery and tendon transfer Friday. He personally called my husband Saturday to see how I was doing! How many doctors do that? Highly recommend!
    Christine M Mehling — Jun 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rudolf Cisco, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rudolf Cisco, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cisco to family and friends

    Dr. Cisco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cisco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rudolf Cisco, DPM.

    About Dr. Rudolf Cisco, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043236706
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudolf Cisco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cisco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cisco works at Pain Center of Illinois in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cisco’s profile.

    Dr. Cisco has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Sever's Disease and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Cisco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cisco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cisco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cisco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rudolf Cisco, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.