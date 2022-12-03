Dr. Ruchira Sengupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sengupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchira Sengupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruchira Sengupta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Sengupta works at
Locations
SHMG MICU - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE # MC031, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Ruchira Sengupta, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
