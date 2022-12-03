See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Ruchira Sengupta, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ruchira Sengupta, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruchira Sengupta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Sengupta works at SHMG MICU - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI and Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG MICU - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE # MC031, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville
    705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Spectrum Health Reed City Campus
    225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ruchira Sengupta, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • 1669813259
Education & Certifications

  • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
