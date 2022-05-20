Overview

Dr. Ruchira Lalwani, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Yulee, FL.



Dr. Lalwani works at Family Dental at Wildlight in Yulee, FL with other offices in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.