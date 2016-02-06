See All Psychiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Ruchira Densert, MD

Psychiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ruchira Densert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Dr. Densert works at San Diego County Psych Hospital in San Diego, CA with other offices in Jbphh, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego County Psychiatric Hospital
    3853 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 563-2711
  2. 2
    Denise Hawkinson Ph.d. Psychologist Inc.
    4510 Executive Dr Ste 115, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 847-1283
  3. 3
    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii
    480 Central Ave, Jbphh, HI 96860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 473-1880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 06, 2016
    Dr. Densert is a very caring and compassionate doctor who actually listens to what you have to say. She was very thorough in getting to know me and learn about my past. I was very surprised at what a great first visit I had. I have seen a lot of doctors in the past and they didn't come close to the superior care that I received from Dr. Densert.
    Daisy R. in Chula Vista, CA — Feb 06, 2016
    About Dr. Ruchira Densert, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538148697
    Education & Certifications

    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruchira Densert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Densert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Densert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Densert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Densert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Densert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Densert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Densert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

