Dr. Ruchira Densert, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruchira Densert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Locations
San Diego County Psychiatric Hospital3853 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92110 Directions (619) 563-2711
Denise Hawkinson Ph.d. Psychologist Inc.4510 Executive Dr Ste 115, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (619) 847-1283
Naval Health Clinic Hawaii480 Central Ave, Jbphh, HI 96860 Directions (808) 473-1880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Densert is a very caring and compassionate doctor who actually listens to what you have to say. She was very thorough in getting to know me and learn about my past. I was very surprised at what a great first visit I had. I have seen a lot of doctors in the past and they didn't come close to the superior care that I received from Dr. Densert.
About Dr. Ruchira Densert, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1538148697
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Densert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Densert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Densert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Densert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Densert.
