Dr. Ruchir Shah, MB BS

Vascular Surgery
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruchir Shah, MB BS is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at CHI Memorial Stroke and Neuroscience Center in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Stroke and Neuroscience Center
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E790, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease

Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Ruchir Shah, MB BS

  • Vascular Surgery
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1396033437
Education & Certifications

  • SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ruchir Shah, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shah works at CHI Memorial Stroke and Neuroscience Center in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

Dr. Shah has seen patients for Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

