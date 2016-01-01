Dr. Ruchir Shah, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchir Shah, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ruchir Shah, MB BS is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
CHI Memorial Stroke and Neuroscience Center725 Glenwood Dr Ste E790, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Stroke, and more.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
