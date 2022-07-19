See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD

Sports Medicine Pain Management
3 (35)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD is a Sports Medicine Pain Management Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine Pain Management, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Banner Bhvrll Hlth Ctr Outptnt in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306
  2. 2
    1637 E Monument Plaza Cir, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
  3. 3
    Gilbert
    1530 E Williams Field Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85295
  4. 4
    The Insomnia And Sleep Institute Of Arizona, LLC
    8330 E Hartford Dr Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 19, 2022
    I had a telemedicine consultation - and we talked through my persistent fatigue, my lifestyle habits and medical history. We also talked about my insurance plan and its requirements for home vs in lab study. I felt that we had a good plan of attack in finding the underlying cause of my fatigue
    Sam — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD

    • Sports Medicine Pain Management
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538351416
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
    • Harvard University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

