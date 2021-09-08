Dr. Ruchir Chokshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chokshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchir Chokshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruchir Chokshi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Locations
Broward Kidney Consultants315 SE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 767-5900
South Florida Kidney and Hypertension Care PA4101 NW 4th St Ste 411, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 932-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Choski is an amazing doctor. He has been my doctor for 5 years. He’s patient, informative and caring.
About Dr. Ruchir Chokshi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1205002771
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chokshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chokshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chokshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chokshi has seen patients for Hemodialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chokshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chokshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chokshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chokshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chokshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.