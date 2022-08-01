See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Ruchin Patel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ruchin Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. 

Dr. Patel works at Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology Associates LLC
    11725 Illinois St Ste 445, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 844-7059
  2. 2
    Franciscan Alliance
    5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 410, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2444
  3. 3
    Community North Hospital
    8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 340, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nosebleed
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 01, 2022
    My daughter had rhinoplasty performed due to a broken nose. She (we) couldn’t be more pleased with the results. Dr Patel is extremely talented. He has a great bedside manner, also. I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Ruchin Patel, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1184914293
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruchin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

