Dr. Ruchika Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ruchika Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
South Jersey Gastrointestinal2301 E Evesham Rd Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr. Ruchika Patel is an excellent doctor, very knowledgeable and caring. Always prompt. Office staff is friendly and efficient.
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
