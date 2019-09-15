See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Hawthorne, NY
Sports Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruchi Mehta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1700S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 (914) 493-7700
  2. 2
    All Star Pediatrics and Sports Medicine
    106 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 (973) 743-1392

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?

    Sep 15, 2019
    I am so thankful that I found Dr Mehta when my baby was born. She and her staff welcomed my baby with open arms and treat us like family. She thoroughly explains everything and is always available when needed. I would recommend All Star Pediatrics to the world if I could
    Taeyas Mom — Sep 15, 2019
    About Dr. Ruchi Mehta, MD

    Sports Medicine
    English
    1114177540
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Pediatric Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruchi Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

