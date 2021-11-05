Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Delano.
Dr. Bansal works at
Locations
1
Prime Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Center8305 Brimhall Rd Ste 1601, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 695-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Delano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bansal is an amazing doctor! She is kind, caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, and very bright! And she listens! I was worried about changing pulmonologists because I really liked my doctor, but she went to work for Kaiser, so I couldn’t see her any more. What a great choice in Dr. Bansal! My primary care practitioner referred me, and he always refers us to the best doctors, so I knew she had to be top-notch, and she Is! I have worked very hard to have incredibly good insurance, and could go to any doctor I wanted to, and I choose Dr. Bonsall! Thank you for caring so much about me and helping me so much!
About Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134425754
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.