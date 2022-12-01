Dr. Ruchi Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchi Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruchi Agarwal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Eisntein Coll Med/Bronx Lebanon Hosp
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
-
1
Mohamad Erfani, MD108 E 183rd St, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 733-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Health System— Fulton Campus
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
a good listener, smart and caring
About Dr. Ruchi Agarwal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1720255813
Education & Certifications
- Eisntein Coll Med/Bronx Lebanon Hosp
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.