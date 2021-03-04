Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruby Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruby Thomas, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Psg Institute Of Med Science and Research.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Centre Pointe Health3920 Plank Rd Ste 120, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 242-4141
Prince William County Community Services Board7969 Ashton Ave, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 792-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Pros: Very thorough, listens, and attentive. She stays up to date on current research and new medications. Recommends vitamins and supplements that have improved my child’s symptoms and helped keep him on the minimal effective dose of prescribed medications. Cons: waiting room is small, frequent turnover over front desk staff, appointments are usually running behind. Honestly, she is so good at what she does that the list of cons doesn’t even matter. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Ruby Thomas, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497705032
Education & Certifications
- The Institute Of Living
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Psg Institute Of Med Science and Research
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
