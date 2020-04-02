Overview

Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Monter Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.