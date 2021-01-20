Dr. Saulog has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruby Saulog, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruby Saulog, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Saulog works at
Locations
Carrie E. Jones, LPC (inside bldg. Dr. Natividad)1731 Hagy Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 352-2742
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saulog has helped me and really tries to take care of the problem. She takes a lot of notes while talking to you which might come across as being indifferent but she truly does care and is a good doctor.
About Dr. Ruby Saulog, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033193677
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Saulog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Saulog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Saulog works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulog. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saulog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saulog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.