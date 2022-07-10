See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Willimantic, CT
Dr. Ruby Quinit-Moore, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ruby Quinit-Moore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Windham Hospital.

Dr. Quinit-Moore works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT with other offices in Tolland, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1703 Main St, Willimantic, CT 06226 (860) 456-1252
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    200 Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT 06084 (860) 456-1252

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Windham Hospital

Influenza (Flu)
Swine Flu
Lyme Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Swine Flu
Lyme Disease

Influenza (Flu)
Swine Flu
Lyme Disease
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jul 10, 2022
    I was very happy with Dr. Quinit-Moore and her treatment in regards to my most recent health problem. Very through and explained cause and treatment in an easy to understand way
    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700834256
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Dr. Ruby Quinit-Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinit-Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quinit-Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quinit-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinit-Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinit-Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinit-Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinit-Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

