Dr. Ruby John, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Ruby John, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. John works at Monica Olivier DO in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Monica Olivier DO
    560 W Main St Ste 201, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 221-6005
    Primary Care Clinic Of N Texas
    570 S Edmonds Ln Ste 111, Lewisville, TX 75067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 221-6005

    3.9
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr John was very caring and thorough
    About Dr. Ruby John, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1629224118
    Medical Education
    • WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Ruby John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. John has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

