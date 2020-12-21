Dr. Ruby Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruby Holloway, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruby Holloway, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Ruby L. Holloway M.d.p.a710 S 8th St Ste B, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 832-7394
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love going to Dr. Holloway for my womanly care! She has always listened to my concerns, and I can even call if I have any further questions. Her nurses are thorough and will always call me back if they are busy. I have been going to Dr. Holloway for about 4 years now and she has always taken care of me. I recommend her to every woman I know because she is so dedicated and good at her work. Her staff is hard-working and I have never had any problems. They even know to remind me before my visit! Thank you, Dr. Holloway and her staff for taking care of me and continuing to all these years.
About Dr. Ruby Holloway, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holloway speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.
