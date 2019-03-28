Overview

Dr. Ruby Harmon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Mount Sanai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.



Dr. Harmon works at Harmon Pediatrics in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.