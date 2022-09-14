Overview

Dr. Ruby Deveras, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Deveras works at UF Health Urology in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.