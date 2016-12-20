Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Chahal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MSU Health Care Surgery4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 267-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chahal?
Dr. Chahal is very thorough, and was able to answer all my questions. I was recommended to her by a family friend, and i'm so glad I went to her.
About Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1205148111
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahal works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.