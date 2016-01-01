Dr. Ruby Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruby Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruby Ali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
NorthBay Center for Neuroscience1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 230, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruby Ali, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1093990426
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
