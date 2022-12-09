Dr. Rubins Noel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubins Noel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rubins Noel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lancaster, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.
Locations
AffableCare Dental4845 Transit Rd, Lancaster, NY 14086 Directions (716) 217-2792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MetLife
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Great work, great team.
About Dr. Rubins Noel, DDS
- Dentistry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.
