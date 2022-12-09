See All General Dentists in Lancaster, NY
Dr. Rubins Noel, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (170)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Rubins Noel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lancaster, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Noel works at AffableCare Dental in Lancaster, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    AffableCare Dental
    AffableCare Dental
4845 Transit Rd, Lancaster, NY 14086
(716) 217-2792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Air Abrasion
All-on-4™ Procedure
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Healthplex Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MetLife
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 170 ratings
    Patient Ratings (170)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Great work, great team.
    Daniel — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Rubins Noel, DDS

    Dentistry
    30 years of experience
    English
    1588724074
    Education & Certifications

    Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubins Noel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    170 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

