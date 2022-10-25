Dr. Rubina Shakil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubina Shakil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rubina Shakil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Shakil works at
Locations
Psychiatric Associates of North Texas, PA6351 Preston Rd Ste 205, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-2225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Shakil for over 2 years and she has been such a great help on my road to recovery. I am very satisfied with the quality of care that I have received and truly feel I am a better person for it.
About Dr. Rubina Shakil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891995841
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakil works at
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.