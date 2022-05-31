Dr. Rubina Shaheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubina Shaheen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rubina Shaheen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hesperia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Shaheen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hesperia Clinica Medica Familiar15888 Main St, Hesperia, CA 92345 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Wellfleet Family Medicine, Inc.600 N Mountain Ave Ste A100, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 351-3150
-
3
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine & Endocrinology - Third2080 Century Park E Ste 1812, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 553-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaheen?
excellent family doctor
About Dr. Rubina Shaheen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1215100490
Education & Certifications
- Usc Women and Children Hospital
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaheen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaheen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaheen works at
Dr. Shaheen speaks Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.