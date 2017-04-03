Dr. Rubina Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubina Husain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rubina Husain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Husain works at
San Antonio Doc4401 Atlantic Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90807 (562) 481-3500
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
I love Dr. Husain. She has been my pcp for about 20 years now. She is a wonderful doctor. Very kind, attentive and caring. However, I do not like the constant change of staff in her office, every time I go it seems as though there is a new group. They are not overly helpful when I have called for an urgent appt or question, they don't know me and I don't know them. Not a good situation.
UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Husain speaks Hindi and Spanish.
