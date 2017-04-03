Overview

Dr. Rubina Husain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Husain works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.